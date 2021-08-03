HCM City plans to replace Trường Thọ Port with new ICD

The Trường Thọ port cluster with its ICD in Thủ Đức City will soon be replaced by an ICD in Long Bình in District 9. — Photo:sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — HCM City authorities are working on a new inland container depot (ICD) to be built in Long Bình Ward, District 9, to replace the existing Trường Thọ Port complex in Thủ Đức District. The city People’s Committee has directed Thủ Đức City to soon submit the 1/2000-scale zoning plan for the ICD to competent agencies for approval. Once it is approved, the Department of Planning and Investment will hire contractors to develop it. With an area of ​​more than 670,000m2, ICD Long Binh will receive goods from the city's neighbouring provinces of Đồng Nai and Bình Dương, receive and store raw materials, and package, label, and distribute goods to ports in HCM City, Đồng Nai and Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu, and industrial parks and industrial clusters in the south-eastern and Central Highlands regions. Despite the threat of Covid-19, many trucks and container trucks continue to queue up in long lines every day outside Trường Thọ port area to deliver and receive goods. According to the Department of Transport, the volume of… Read full this story

