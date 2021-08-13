HCM City needs more medical personnel at hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

A field hospital for COVID-19 patients in HCM City’s Phú Nhuận District opened on August 12. The city is in serious need of more medical personnel to meet demand at healthcare facilities. – Photo nld.com.vn HCM CITY — More medical personnel from other provinces are being deployed in HCM City, Việt Nam's COVID-19 epicentre, as the burden on hospitals worsens and as the city considers paying recovered COVID-19 patients, who have high natural immunity, to help with prevention and control activities. The city is in need of 12,000 more personnel, including doctors and nurses who can treat symptomatic patients with underlying medical conditions from the second to fifth levels. Medical staff skilled in resuscitation and intensive care are especially needed. Many hospitals are struggling to care for more COVID-19 patients. The COVID-19 Resuscitation Hospital set up in Thủ Đức City, which has admitted over 1,000 severely and critically ill COVID-19 patients, is in dire need of more medical personnel since the number of patients admitted has exceeded its capacity. Trần Thanh Linh, deputy head of Chợ Rẫy Hospital’s intensive care unit and deputy director of COVID-19 Resuscitation Hospital, said the latter was designed to have 500 beds for its first phase, but currently it is already treating around 600 patients. It has… Read full this story

