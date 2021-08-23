HCM City must gather all homeless people into shelters during tightened social distancing campaign

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam visited a household with asymptomatic COVID-19 cases under home treatment. — Photo zingnews.vn HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam asked HCM City to gather all homeless people still on the streets into either quarantine facilities or social welfare shelters after testing for COVID-19. Đam, who is serving as the head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, made the order yesterday while leading a Government delegation to inspect and meet with District 4's authorities as the southern city yesterday entered 15 days of heightened social distancing. He said that during the previous social distancing campaigns, localities have complained that they didn't have enough human resources to enforce the rules and contain the outbreaks, so the central Government this time has sent thousands of personnel – from doctors to military units – to make this the 'final battle'. He wanted the leaders of districts and wards of HCM City to pledge that they could contain the outbreaks within this 15-day period. The enforcement has to be consistently stringent throughout the campaign, and cannot be "strict at first, then gradually loosened up in later days," he stressed. "Negligent and incapable officials should step… Read full this story

