HCM City launches advisory panel on COVID-19 medical response

A critically ill COVID-19 patient is treated at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre in HCM City. Photo courtesy of the centre HCM CITY — The HCM City Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has launched an advisory panel on COVID-19 treatment composed of health professionals and leaders from top hospitals, medical universities and the Department of Health. Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the city's People's Committee and head of the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, on Monday signed a decision on establishing the panel, which will provide advice to the committee on the formulation and implementation of treatment plans for COVID-19 patients. This panel aims to play an important role in reducing the COVID-19 death rate. It will also provide advice to the committee on the COVID-19 medical response in certain periods and protocols on health care for COVID-19 patients who quarantine at home. The experts on the panel will also conduct telemedicine and remote consultancies, and offer training to doctors and nurses to improve their skills in respiratory and intensive care….

