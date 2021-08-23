HCM City issues urgent directive on pandemic prevention, residents not allowed to go out to buy food

Military force to provide essential goods to people during 2-week social distancing A change in the strategy to deal with the pandemic required HCM City firms forced to close down due to lack of workers Việt Nam sees second day with daily increase surpassing 10,000 cases Hà Nội extends lockdown until September 6 amid complicated COVID-19 situation Soldiers present packages of food and essentials to poor workers in District 10, HCM City, on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — HCM City authorities issued an urgent Directive No 11 on COVID-19 prevention on Sunday), following the Government's order to impose its toughest-ever measures beginning today (August 23) that require "everyone to stay at home" and not go out to buy food. "No one, including those living in "green" zones, is allowed to go out to buy food," Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the People's Committee, said. Directive No 11 requires authorities of all districts and Thủ Đức City to strictly impose all preventive measures so that the outbreak can be controlled by September 15. Previously, the city said that households in a green (COVID-19 free area) or orange zone would be allowed to go out once a week to buy food. But the city has changed the rule. The city has classified all 312 communes or wards in three levels: green zone (free-COVID zone), orange zone (high-risk zone) or… Read full this story

