HCM City issues movement curbs from Monday, calls for ‘tightening belts’

People carrying goods out of the EMart Gò Vấp Supermarket in HCM City on Saturday morning. A large number of the city’s residents have rushed to supermarkets and markets to stock up on food and essentials ahead of the imminent two weeks of enhanced social distancing. — VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City on Saturday issued rules for the heightened period of COVID-19 prevention and control starting Monday, as the authorities insisted the next two weeks are not a hard lockdown or an "state of emergency". The more stringent measures are in response to a rise in community-acquired COVID-19 cases in the southern city in recent days, despite several weeks of strict social distancing measures and it remains the country’s COVID-19 epicentre with over 170,000 cases to date. According to the document from HCM City People's Committee on Saturday, between 6am Monday (August 23) and September 6, to effectively carry out the social distancing measures, households will be keeping a distance from other households, neighbourhoods from neighbourhoods, and wards, communes and townships from wards, communes and townships. All businesses and State agencies in HCM City would implement the 'three on-site' model (work, eat, and rest at workplaces), or 'one route, two destinations' model… Read full this story

