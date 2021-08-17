HCM City finds more COVID cases in community instead of locked down or quarantined areas

HCM City launches advisory panel on COVID-19 medical response Government asks to quickly control pandemic and ensure economic recovery Man dies after being turned away by hospitals, PM asks for investigation Transport ministry directs to ease operation of seaports amid pandemic Dispatch on COVID-19 pandemic prevention at offices sent to agencies Police in District 3 check people travelling on Võ Thị Sáu Street. HCM City has extended its lockdown until September 15. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — As more COVID-19 cases are being detected in the community rather than primarily in locked down or quarantined areas, HCM City districts have been urged to speed up vaccinations. Speaking at an online meeting on Monday, Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of the city People’s Committee, said: "The number of new cases in recent days has been detected mostly in the community, instead of in locked down or quarantined areas, as was seen previously." Despite strict social distancing measures imposed for more than two months, the country's COVID hotspot has continued to record a high daily number, bringing the total caseload to more than 152,600 since the start of the fourth wave. "Of 3,341 infections detected on August 16, the number of cases detected in the community accounted for 53 per cent, higher than in the locked down areas," Phong… Read full this story

