HCM City extends lockdown for another month, aims to reduce daily cases in early September to 2,000

Traffic started to pick up in HCM City on Friday when social distancing order has not expired. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tình HÀ NỘI — HCM City, the current COVID-19 epicentre of Việt Nam, will extend its strict social distancing measures for another month until September 15 given the risk of a resurgence, Phan Văn Mãi, vice secretary of the city’s Party Committee, said on Sunday. Speaking at a meeting to receive goods and necessities for people affected by the pandemic in HCM City, Mãi said the pandemic could become more severe if the city relaxes its vigilance. "Therefore, it's essential that social distancing be applied to reduce the number of new cases and gradually bring the city to a ‘new normal’ state”, he said. In order to do so, people’s awareness is the most important factor, he emphasised. Mãi said the city has gone 80 days since the fourth wave of infections broke out with the Delta mutation. The period of social distancing, especially the five weeks of tightening Government's Directive 16, were “unprecedentedly difficult” days for the political system and people. The city has made great efforts to control outbreaks and infection chains, removing hundreds of locked down areas, promoting control of red zones, as well as expanding green zones…. Read full this story
- HCM City to set capital-allocation priorities for major traffic projects
- $1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
- What's the TRUTH behind England's second wave? Imperial report warns of 100,000 daily cases and says the outbreak is doubling every nine days — but Cambridge experts estimate the figures are 55,000 and 17 days
- Covid-19: TN govt extends lockdown till July 31; Strict curbs in five districts till July 5
- Covid second wave could last until SUMMER, Macron warns as France ravaged by record 52,000 daily cases
- Daily coronavirus case numbers in the US are at levels not seen since the summer, and 14 states recently have set hospitalization records
- Footfall on UK's High Streets drops by 3% in a week with visitor numbers down by 41.3% as local lockdown restrictions deal new hammer blow to recovering retailers
- Eight million under toughest lockdown: Now Nottingham and Warrington are hit with Tier 3 restrictions as UK records 20,890 new Covid-19 cases - up 11% from last week - and 102 deaths
- National lockdown next week: Boris Johnson bows to scientific advisers and is set tow nationwide coronavirus restrictions after warnings it was the only way to save Christmas
- Tier Three IS working: Coronavirus cases are falling in ALL of Liverpool’s local authorities and beginning to tick downwards across Lancashire
HCM City extends lockdown for another month, aims to reduce daily cases in early September to 2,000 have 427 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.