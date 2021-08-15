HCM City extends lockdown for another month, aims to reduce daily cases in early September to 2,000

Traffic started to pick up in HCM City on Friday when social distancing order has not expired. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tình HÀ NỘI — HCM City, the current COVID-19 epicentre of Việt Nam, will extend its strict social distancing measures for another month until September 15 given the risk of a resurgence, Phan Văn Mãi, vice secretary of the city’s Party Committee, said on Sunday. Speaking at a meeting to receive goods and necessities for people affected by the pandemic in HCM City, Mãi said the pandemic could become more severe if the city relaxes its vigilance. "Therefore, it's essential that social distancing be applied to reduce the number of new cases and gradually bring the city to a ‘new normal’ state”, he said. In order to do so, people’s awareness is the most important factor, he emphasised. Mãi said the city has gone 80 days since the fourth wave of infections broke out with the Delta mutation. The period of social distancing, especially the five weeks of tightening Government's Directive 16, were “unprecedentedly difficult” days for the political system and people. The city has made great efforts to control outbreaks and infection chains, removing hundreds of locked down areas, promoting control of red zones, as well as expanding green zones…. Read full this story

