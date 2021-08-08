Wearing masks at public places has become a habit among locals. — Photo courtesy of sggp.org.vn HCM City is planning to reopen traditional markets after carrying out research on safety measures for workers and the public. Though bottlenecks in the circulation of agricultural products from provinces to HCM City have been removed, locals' consumption rate is still relatively slow, according to Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Sai Gon) newspaper. Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien has asked People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to arrange temporary market locations and reopen traditional markets. HCM City, however, wants to reopen traditional markets with detailed plans to ensure safety against the pandemic. Online sales and alternating between vendors' operating hours and vaccination campaigns are part of the plan. Tran Tien Khai, lecturer at the HCM City University of Economics, said that traders in wholesale markets could deliver goods directly to retail markets under the supervision of market management boards. Retail markets should focus on agricultural products and fresh produce in order to reduce the number of people and ensure safe distancing. At the moment, many wholesale markets are selling on even and odd days, instead of a weekly basis, to… Read full this story

HCM City drafts plan to reopen traditional markets have 284 words, post on bizhub.vn at August 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.