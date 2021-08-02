HCM City calls on workers from other provinces to stay and get vaccinated

HCM City has called for local residents to “stay where one is” and people from other provinces to stay in the city where they will be fully taken care of, including vaccinations against Covid-19. Ho Chi Minh City will extend social distancing under Directive 16 for another 14 days. The local authorities have called for local residents to “stay where one is” and people from other provinces to stay in the city where they will be fully taken care of, including vaccinations against Covid-19. In recent days, under pressure of workers massively leaving the city to return to their hometowns to avoid the epidemic, HCM City leaders have urged them to stay. At a recent meeting, HCM City Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen asked districts to review and compile statistics to take measures to assist these people to stay in the city. Nen said that for those who wanted to return to their hometown, relevant agencies must have specific plans to help them. Specific lists of people must be made and handed over to the host localities. He called for people to cooperate with the authorities, and not to travel freely to prevent the spread of pandemic. HCM City Party Secretary… Read full this story

