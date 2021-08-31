HCM City authorities say COVID transmission rate ‘controllable’

12,607 new COVID-19 cases, over 10,000 recoveries on Tuesday COVID-19 hotspots to use 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from HCM City India presents oxygen supplies to Việt Nam to aid fight against COVID-19 HCM City to fully vaccinate all adults by year-end Government's task force established to help businesses, people affected by COVID-19 A mobile medical team from the Military Medical Academy distributes medicines to COVID patients being treated at home in HCM City's District 8. Photo tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — The Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee has said the COVID-19 rate of 3.8 per cent in high-risk areas identified following mass testing over the past week is “within the city's capacity to handle”. Speaking at an online meeting on Monday, Nguyễn Văn Nên said the city would continue to focus on rapid testing, vaccination and treatment to reduce the number of deaths. "It will ensure distribution of essential goods and social security for people, especially vulnerable ones. "Units in charge of social security and goods supply will need to work to ensure transparency in social security and the supply of goods for people. "This is, however, only the very first step in the long-term fight against the pandemic…. Read full this story

