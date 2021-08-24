HCM City appoints new People’s Committee chairman

Deputy Secretary of HCM City Party Committee Phan Văn Mãi, 48, on Tuesday was appointed the new chairman of the municipal People's Committee. He replaces former chairman Nguyễn Thành Phong. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Deputy Secretary of HCM City Party Committee Phan Văn Mãi on Tuesday was named the new chairman of the municipal People's Committee, replacing Nguyễn Thành Phong, who has been assigned to be the deputy head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission in Hà Nội. At the second meeting of the city People's Council (2021-2026 tenure), Phan Văn Mãi, 48, was elected with the agreement of 87 out of 89 delegates, Nguyễn Thị Lệ, chairwoman of the People's Council, said. The meeting discussed policies related to pandemic prevention, support for frontline forces, and other issues, according to Lệ. Mãi said the city would continue to focus on treatment for critically ill COVID patients to reduce the mortality rate and control the outbreak by September 15 under the Government's Resolution 86. He pledged to take care of people affected by the pandemic, especially the poor and disadvantaged, and to formulate socio-economic plans that adapt to pandemic conditions. He said the city would implement the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Party Committee (2020-2025) and the Resolution of the… Read full this story

