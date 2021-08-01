HCM City adjusts ferry operations during social distancing period

HCM City has adjusted the operating schedules of ferries during the social distancing period. Photo: tuoitre.vn HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Transport has adjusted operations at ferry terminals to ensure compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures. The Cần Giờ – Cần Giuộc ferry terminal was closed on Friday (July 30) until further notice. Bình Khánh and Cát Lái ferries will only allow official vehicles, transport vehicles for pandemic prevention and control, and vehicles for transporting essential goods, materials for production, and import and export goods. Passengers are required to wear masks, keep a safe distance and make medical declarations in accordance with regulations. All vehicles must be equipped with disinfectant. During operation, the ferry must be disinfected regularly. The Department of Transport assigned the Voluntary Youth Public Company to ensure compliance with pandemic prevention measures on the ferry under the direction of the city People’s Committee. The Department of Transport also asked relevant districts and Thủ Đức city to arrange forces for inspections and handling of violations. Inspectors of the city department will coordinate with functional forces to strictly handle violations. VNS
