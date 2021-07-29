Hanoian woman showcases passion for leather work

Leather sculpture artist Nguyễn Ngọc Diệu Linh at work. Photos courtesy of the artist Nguyễn Ngọc Diệu Linh still remembers the moment she first touched a piece of scrap leather that a friend gifted her six years ago. Holding the leather in her hand, Linh, 33, from Hà Nội, wanted to use it to make a small beautiful souvenir to keep by her side. This small act stirred her curiosity, and inspired her to study in a new field known as cowhide sculpture, an elaborate technique of carving, embossing and dyeing the surface of cow leather with herbs. Though leather carvings are relatively new in the country, Linh has become a well-known leather artisan in the nation's capital. She may belong to the first generation of people using this particular technique. Her exquisite handiwork has attracted the attention of many locals, particularly the young. She is currently the owner of a handcrafted leather brand, established in 2015, which uses cowhide sculpture. Each product is a story, brought together to make a journey full of inspiration. Speaking about the memory of the first leather gift, Linh said it was the spark to begin her career as a leather-worker, and she has stuck with it ever since. “My first products were a… Read full this story

