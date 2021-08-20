Hanoi to extend social distancing until September 6

The Hanoi Party Standing Committee has agreed to extend social distancing in the capital city until 6am on September 6 to prevent and control the Covid-19 epidemic. Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong. The information was released by Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong at a press conference this afternoon (August 20). According to the report on Covid-19 prevention and control of the Hanoi People’s Committee, during the 27 days under social distancing, Hanoi has mobilized the entire political system at all levels to take part in the fight against the pandemic. The city has made full use of the time of social distancing to control the disease from spreading in the community. However, the city has still detected a number of locally-transmitted cases in some residential areas, while in the southern provinces the epidemic is spreading very strongly and in neighboring provinces near Hanoi such as Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, the epidemic has broken out again. Through extensive Covid-19 testing, Hanoi has identified very high-risk areas and very high-risk groups that must be promptly controlled. Hanoi’s important epidemic prevention measure is to implement strictly social distancing measures according to the… Read full this story
