Hanoi prepares 8,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

In a document issued on August 8, Anh, who is also head of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, asked for the engagement of the whole political system and relevant agencies in implementing the plan. It will be conducted in three phases, with 2,000 beds prepared in the first phase for the scenario of 10,000 infections, 4,000 beds in the second and 8,000 in third phase for respective scenarios of 20,000 and 40,000 cases. The classification of patients will be based on the Ministry of Health's guidance, so that they will be sent to suitable treatment facilities. Source: VNA

