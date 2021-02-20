Hanoi Party Organization’s 16th Congress expected with changes

The upcoming 16th Congress of the Hanoi Party Organization aims to reassert the organization’s determination to improve its leadership and capacity to speed up the capital city’s comprehensive reform, industrialization, modernization and sustainable development over the next five years. In its last tenure from 2010 to 2015, the municipal Party Organization, backed by local people’s unity, worked tirelessly to lead the city to numerous remarkable achievements. However, setbacks remain and have challenged the city’s development, the entire Party Organization, the administration and the city’s inhabitants. These issues were discussed in the municipal Party Organization’s draft report to be submitted to the 16th Congress. The city had yet to fully tap its strength and potential for economic growth. The quality and competitiveness of products and commodities remained low. Capital, manpower and technological resources had yet to be utilized efficiently, and the knowledge-based economy had yet been featured in key economic sectors. Urban construction and management failed to address the renovation of downgraded residential quarters, and the relocation of polluted production establishments and hospitals. Cultural development has yet met the people’s expectations. Public awareness about observing traffic laws hasn’t changed, and food safety is not monitored closely. Crimes and social vices have…

