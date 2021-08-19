Hands-free flute helps heal the wounds of war

by Lâm Phan & Hoàng Đạt Music provided moral support to Vietnamese soldiers during two brutal resistance wars and now it helps to heal the soul and loss of war invalids thanks to a special musical instrument created by a devoted veteran. It took veteran Chu Đình Hỏa up to 16 years to create the Từ Tâm trumpet that enables both war invalids and the handicapped to play. Photo vietnamplus.vn This special trumpet was created by veteran Chu Đình Hỏa after researching and experimenting for 16 years. Named Từ Tâm (Kind Heart), the musical instrument enables not only the war invalids but those who have lost their hands to play music. Hỏa was born in 1948 in Nghi Lộc District in Nghệ An Province. Growing up in a war-torn country, like many other young people, he enthusiastically enlisted in the army in 1971 and fought in many fierce battles. Having a talent and passion for music, the young soldier used bamboo from the forests as a flute, the sound of which became a friend and a source of moral support for his comrades during those hard days. After the nation achieved reunification, Hỏa returned to his homeland but the pains of war still overwhelmed the veteran days… Read full this story
