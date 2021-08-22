Hà Nội urged strict compliance with social distancing measures to curb virus spread

Health workers collect samples for COVID-19 testing from residents of Nguyễn Du Street, Hai Bà Trưng District, Hà Nội on Saturday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — On Saturday, Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee Chu Ngọc Anh issued Dispatch No.19/CĐ/UBND officialising the extension of lockdown measures city-wide until September 6 as COVID-19 situation remains complicated. People are told to absolutely remain where they are to stop the spread and testing will be amplified to ‘filter out’ F0 (or positive COVID-19 cases) in the community and control outbreaks within the lockdown period. "This is a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic, and the city asks that each resident should see themselves as a soldier, and each family, each residential neighbourhood, each village, each commune a fortress against the pandemic," the dispatch reads. "One careless act of complacency at this time would have significant impacts on the city's COVID-19 fight, and may result in further extension of social distancing measures, consequences to public health, social order and public security, and the economy." Local administrations are allowed to apply tougher measures (compared to the citywide measures) depending on the perceived risks to end the outbreak in the shortest time frame possible,… Read full this story

