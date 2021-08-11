Hà Nội to test 1.3 million people for COVID-19

A medical worker takes a sample for SARS-CoV-2 tests in Thanh Xuân District, Hà Nội. — Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội plans to test a total of 1.3 million people for SARS-CoV-2 using real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) between August 9 and 17. This is believed to be the largest sample collection ever in the city. High-risk groups would be prioritised for testing. The first priority is the red group. The group includes people who live in wards and communes at very high risk of infection and people who have to travel and meet people for work. The second priority is the orange group. The group includes people working in factories, enterprises, production facilities, traditional markets, supermarkets, hospitals and medical centres and people in risk areas according to regulations of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The last priority is the green group. The group consists of people who live in "green zones", which means pandemic-free areas in the city, who do not have to travel or come into contact with other people. The testing drive is part of the local health sector's efforts to detect cases, curb the outbreak and separate COVID-19 patients from the community in order to gradually control the pandemic… Read full this story

