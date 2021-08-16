A medical worker takes a sample of a resident in Hà Nội’s Hai Bà Trưng District for COVID-19 testing. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People’s Committee has issued a plan to provide enough medical oxygen for a scenario in which the number of COVID-19 patients in the city reaches 40,000. The move aims at ensuring adequate medical oxygen for hospitals and medical facilities under the management of the city’s Department of Health (DoH) and using resources in the treatment of patients reasonably, economically, and effectively. The plan is implemented in three phases, responding to scenarios in which the number of COVID-19 patients hits 10,000, 20,000, and 40,000, respectively. The patients are classified in line with the severity of the disease based on the Ministry of Health’s guidance. They are asymptomatic patients with mild (83.6 per cent) and moderate levels (7 per cent), severe patients needing oxygen (3.8 per cent) and very severe patients needing invasive and non-invasive ventilation (3.6 per cent), and critical patients and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) intervention (2 per cent). Therefore, there will be 3,120 patients requiring medical oxygen (9.4 per cent) if the number of coronavirus infections is up to 40,000. The treatment facilities… Read full this story

Hà Nội to provide medical oxygen for 40,000 COVID-19 patients have 335 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.