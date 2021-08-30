Hà Nội to open 500-bed COVID-19 treatment hospital for severe and critical patients

A worker sets up a bed at the hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — A hospital providing treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients from Hà Nội and surrounding localities will open on September 1 after just a month of construction. Located in Hoàng Mai District on an area of 3.5 hectares, the hospital has 500 beds and all rooms are equipped with a camera system to monitor patients’ condition. The hospital is located in Hoàng Mai District on an area of 3.5 hectares. — VNA/VNS Photo As the second facility of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, it will serve as a national COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) which will provide treatment for patients and offer technical support for other COVID-19 medical facilities. The Hanoi Medical University Hospital organises training courses for doctors and nurses who will work at the field hospital. —VNA/VNS Photo The hospital plans to have around 1,000 medical workers, including 272 doctors and 680 nurses. Construction on the COVID-19 treatment hospital began on July 24. — VNS Technicians installing the CT machine at the hospital. — VNA/VNS Photo Lighting system is being outfitted to the internal hall. VNA/VNS Photo

