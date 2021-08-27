Hà Nội supports consumption of OCOP products

A free online sales class under the supporting programme of Hà Nội. — VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội has been implementing solutions to open up sales channels as the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the production and circulation of goods, in particular ‘One Commune, One Product’ (OCOP) goods. OCOP goods are highly localised products, often food, that come from one small specific area. During social distancing, e-commerce platforms have become shopping destinations for a large number of Hà Nội consumers. This is an opportunity for OCOP businesses to switch to online trading. Director of Ubofood Việt Nam Đỗ Hoàng Thạch said that the company was distributing more than 1,500 products from 200 suppliers in 30 provinces and cities, of which there are nearly 100 OCOP products of Hà Nội. Due to the convenience and safety of e-commerce, the number of customers buying products grew during this time, and the revenue of the company in one month of social distancing increased 10 times compared to previously, he said. To sell on social networks, OCOP businesses need to be proficient in technology, sales skills, photography, writing and online communication. To sell products on e-commerce platforms, products need to… Read full this story

