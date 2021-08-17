Hà Nội students are scheduled to start their 2021-2022 academic year on September 1. — VNA/VNS Photo for illustration HÀ NỘI — The earliest date for students at all levels in Hà Nội to start their 2021 – 2022 academic year is September 1, according to a new decision issued by the capital authorities. The decision applies to educational facilities from kindergarten to high schools, as well as centres for continuing education. Ceremonies to kick off the school year city-wide are scheduled for September 5, with the first and second semester planned to be completed before January 16 and May 25, respectively. Holidays during the year will follow regulations set by the Labour Code and related annual guiding documents. The city has asked the director of the municipal Department of Education and Training to seriously implement the timeline planned for the academic year and propose changes in special cases such as natural disasters and diseases. — VNS

Hà Nội students to begin academic year on September 1 have 239 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.