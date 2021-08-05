Ha Noi, Sai Gon railway companies merger proposal

A proposal has been raised to merge Ha Noi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company and Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company. — Photo thanhnien.vn The Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) has proposed merging two member companies of the Viet Nam Railways Corporation (VNR) in an effort to slash costs and improve efficiency as the industry struggles with the impacts of COVID-19. According to the proposal which was recently sent to the Prime Minister, CMSC said the two companies should become one. These two companies had established their own networks of personnel, working offices and warehouses which largely pushed up costs and undermined their business efficiency, CMSC said. In addition, having two separate railway companies also resulted in the fragmentation of resources in terms of coaches, warehouses, loading and unloading vehicles as well as investment capital, CMSC pointed out, adding that they did not share the available resources which further reduced efficiency. These existing problems were destroying the strength and resources of both companies and VNR itself. "The merger of the two member companies is urgent to improve the business efficiency of VNR," CMSC said. CMSC also urged the restructuring of VNR to be sped up,… Read full this story

