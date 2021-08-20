Hà Nội extends lockdown until September 6 amid complicated COVID-19 situation

Việt Nam sees second day with daily increase surpassing 10,000 cases HCM City to begin strict lockdown from Monday, military forces to help supply food to people Ministry of Health issues new criteria for pandemic control HCM City applies stricter COVID-19 prevention measures from August 23 Nearly $40m in aid given to informal workers in 19 southern localities The otherwise busy overpass on Nguyễn Chí Thanh Street, Hà Nội, is largely devoid of traffic in the rush hour, early August. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's authorities decided on Friday to extend the city’s social distancing order until 6am on September 6, 2021, amid new COVID-19 infections in the community and complicated developments in many other localities. The information was announced by Nguyễn Văn Phong, Vice Secretary of Hà Nội’s Party Committee during a press briefing on Friday regarding COVID-19 prevention and efforts. Hà Nội’s health department director Trần Thị Nhị Hà said the lockdown was a timely measure that would help rein in the spread of the virus, but the risks remained at a high level and were unpredictable given that new clusters of infections were found every day, including cases found through screening of people with suspected symptoms like fever and coughing…. Read full this story

