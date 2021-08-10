Hà Nội changes travel permit requirements amid social distancing

More than 494,000 AstraZeneca doses arrive in Việt Nam HCM City clarifies Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine deal, may donate some to other localities Selfless supports in times of need Volunteers work around the clock to get oxygen cylinders to where they are most needed Mekong Delta authorities seek to boost farm produce sales amid transport restrictions A police officer of Hàng Buồm Ward checks travel documents of commuters. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has scrapped the requirement to show work schedules when going out after it caused nuisance among commuters. Earlier local authorities asked people going out during the social distancing period to present their travel permits, identification cards, work schedules and work related documents at checkpoints. The travel permits issued by employers must be approved by local people's committees, leading to the fact that many employers had to visit headquarters of local people's committees to ask for stamps of approval. On the first day applying the regulation on Monday, many people lined up in front of ward people's committees. Staff working at the committees reportedly worked overnight to serve the high numbers. In the latest dispatch issued on Tuesday morning, the municipal People's Committee… Read full this story

