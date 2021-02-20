Grab proposes transporting medical equipment, Covid patients The Saigon Times A GrabCar partner-driver is seen at work. Ride-hailing service provider Grab Vietnam has written to the HCMC transport and health authorities, proposing a plan to utilize GrabCar vehicles to transport medical equipment and Covid-19 patients – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Ride-hailing service provider Grab Vietnam has written to the HCMC transport and health authorities proposing utilizing GrabCar vehicles to transport medical equipment to quarantined and locked down areas, hospitals and labs, and Covid-19 patients to hospitals. Specifically, hospitals, clinics, and medical workers that need to transport medical equipment to quarantined and locked down areas, medical centers, Covid-19 field hospitals and testing labs can book the GrabCar Medical service on the Grab app. Similarly, the GrabCar Emergency service will enable people in need of emergency medical treatment and coronavirus patients to quickly go to hospitals in the city. However, this service will have to meet stricter requirements than the GrabCar Medical service and need more time to prepare. To use the GrabCar Emergency service, patients and their family members have to file health declarations before taking the trip and have to wear masks during the trip, according to a Grab representative…. Read full this story

