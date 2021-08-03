Ministry studies tax and fee reduction and exemption package More than 30 per cent of textile, garment operations on hold due to COVID-19 Seafood companies to overcome COVID-19 challenges HCM City to increase number of mobile sales points, fresh food stores 8,429 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday Harvesting summer-autumn rice in Cần Thơ Province. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Liêm HÀ NỘI – The Government should buy summer-autumn rice for temporary storage to push up consumption demand and provide security for farmers, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Trần Thanh Nam, has said. The price of summer-autumn rice crop in the southern region has been falling sharply due to a lack of purchasing power and the temporary closure of many processing factories caused by COVID-19. “The amount of summer-autumn rice harvested was quite big. If there is no timely policy, many people will profit at the expense of farmers," said Nam at a meeting with provincial officials. "Therefore, the Government should have a purchasing policy and temporarily store the summer-autumn rice. When the market is stimulated, rice prices will go up and farmers will be motivated to grow more autumn-winter rice,” he said. According to the deputy minister, many… Read full this story

Government should buy summer-autumn rice: MARD have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.