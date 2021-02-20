Support policies The government issued preferential tax and capital policies, granting a 10-percent discount on retail electricity prices for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Enterprises apply important solutions to control the pandemic and maintain production According to Government Decree 52/2021/ND-CP, enterprises can have their 2021 value-added tax (VAT), corporate income tax and state land rent payment deadlines extended. Provinces and cities have therefore extended the tax and land rent payment deadlines for businesses by three to five months. Tax authorities have also extended the deadline for submitting tax declarations and finalization documents for businesses in isolated and/or quarantined areas. Le Bich Loan, Deputy Head of the Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) Authority, said the park instructed businesses to arrange temporary accommodation for workers to control the pandemic, maintain production and ensure social security. It also coordinated with the health sector to provide training in Covid-19 testing for medical staff of many companies in the SHTP, and estimated demand for Covid-19 vaccination of employees from park-based businesses. Help from banks, insurance agencies Most banks have agreed to cut lending rates for enterprises hard-hit by the pandemic from July until the end of this year, responding to a directive by the State… Read full this story

Government, banks and social insurance agencies help pandemic-hit business have 284 words, post on ven.vn at August 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.