HCM City launches advisory panel on COVID-19 medical response HCM City finds more COVID cases in community instead of locked down or quarantined areas Man dies after being turned away by hospitals, PM asks for investigation Transport ministry directs to ease operation of seaports amid pandemic Dispatch on COVID-19 pandemic prevention at offices sent to agencies Shippers transport food to deliver to disadvantaged people in Hà Nội. —VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Anh HÀ NỘI — Quickly keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control and supporting businesses and people affected by the pandemic, particularly ensuring enough food and essential needs for all residents, are part of the freshly issued Resolution of the recent Government meeting on the socio-economic situation in the first seven months of the year. The resolution proposes measures to support businesses to apply the "three on-site" model (working, eating and resting at the factory/workplace), urges credit institutions to continue supporting customers affected by COVID-19, and guides the organisation of the 2021-22 academic year in line with the real condition of the pandemic. The Government urges ministries, agencies and localities to resolutely, comprehensively and effectively implement measures on COVID-19 prevention and control following Party and State resolutions, including the Government Resolution No 68 issued on August 6… Read full this story

Government asks to quickly control pandemic and ensure economic recovery have 379 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 17, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.