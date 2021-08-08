Government always accompanies businesses amid COVID-19: PM

PM Chinh made the affirmation while chairing an online conference on August 8 between the Government and representatives from enterprises, business associations and localities nationwide on solutions to remove difficulties and promote production and business activities of enterprises in the context of the pandemic. The Government leader mentioned difficulties facing production and business activities of a large number of enterprises in many localities across the country where social distancing measures are being imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the unity and determination of the entire political system and support of businesses and the people, the fight against the pandemic has initially achieved positive results, PM Chinh said. He stressed that the Government and the Prime Minister have issued many drastic and flexible solutions, and mobilized resources to repel the pandemic and maintain production, contributing to maintaining stable socio-economic development in the last seven months. The PM asked participants to give practical, objective and comprehensive assessments of difficulties and challenges facing enterprises, causes and lessons, and propose specific, practical and effective solutions to those problems. Participants pointed out a number of difficulties such as shortages of production materials; increasing transport costs; disruption of production, consumption and supply chains and… Read full this story

