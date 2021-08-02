Government allocates additional 221 mln USD to buy equipment, supplies serving COVID-19 fight

The management and use of the additional funding must be in accordance with regulations, and ensure publicity, transparency, thrift and efficiency. The Health Ministry is tasked with deciding the use of the funding in accordance with the developments of the pandemic prevention and control and in accordance with professional requirements in each period. The ministry has to manage and use medical equipment and supplies, biological products, chemicals and drugs in conformity to regulations, for the right purposes and subjects, and in a timely, effective, economical and appropriate manner with the pandemic prevention and control work and directions of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control. Vietnam recorded 157,507 cases of COVID-19 as of 6am August 2. The number of infections during the new pandemic wave that began in the country on April 27 reached 153,672, with 40,383 patients having recovered. Source: VNA

