Health workers conduct rapid COVID-19 testing before administering vaccines to residents in a blockaded area in HCM CIty. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Government has set a target for HCM City, the epicentre of the current wave of infections, to contain its COVID-19 outbreak by September 15. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has just signed Resolution 86 of the Government on the implementation of urgent measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic to implement Resolution 30 of the National Assembly. According to the resolution , the Government aims for HCM City to control its outbreak before September 15; Bình Dương, Long An, Đồng Nai provinces before September 1; and other localities before August 25. The resolution said that many agencies, units and localities have not taken serious, decisive or substantive measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while inspection and supervision is still lax in many places. These include slow responses to the changing situation, slow vaccination rates, lax management of social distancing, as well as congestion in the transport of goods. The pandemic is still unpredictable, while the supply of vaccines is limited and there is not yet any specific treatment for the virus, so the Government emphasised that pandemic prevention is an urgent task. The… Read full this story

Government aims for HCM City to control COVID-19 outbreak by September 15 have 278 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.