Good hearts deliver results The Saigon Times BAEMIN driver-partners – PHOTOS: COURTESY OF BAEMIN VIETNAM South Korean-invested food delivery service provider BAEMIN may be not quite well known among local consumers because the firm was established by Woowa Brothers just over two years ago, but it is strongly expanding business across the country due to the company's strong commitment to long-term business and wholehearted support for the community. In a challenging time like now with the Covid-19 pandemic adversely affecting the economy, the community spirit at BAEMIN is strongly promoted, largely owing to the company's leader: Chairman Kim Bongjin. In response to the call of the Vietnamese Government, Kim Bongjin, founder and chairman of Woowa Brothers, which is the multinational corporation that owns BAEMIN food delivery app in Vietnam, has donated VND20 billion (over US$875,000) to aid Vietnam in the Covid-19 fight. The sum of VND20 billion was recently donated to the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Fund and other anti-Covid activities. The donation was transferred to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC through World Vision, a leading international humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy organization. The BAEMIN chairman said: "I am honored to make… Read full this story

