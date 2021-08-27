Goethe Institute offers films online

A still from Too Far Away, which opens the German Film programme on Saturday. — Photos german-films.de HÀ NỘI — The Goethe Institute Hanoi will hold an online film programme from August 28 to September 18 to help people feel relaxed during the coronavirus lockdown. The programme is held annually by the Goethe Institute Hanoi and shows a wide range of contemporary German films, including comedies, thrillers and family films. "The German online film programme is a cultural event for broader audiences in Việt Nam during the pandemic," said the institute director Wilfried Eckstein. "It is an opportunity for the whole family to come together, cherish the experience of story-telling and get a valuable topic to talk about. The German films have been respectfully selected for this purpose. They are meant as an invitation to jointly overcome the difficult times we are in." "We wish this festival to be a meaningful gift to the audience during these days. Of course, more films are to come – either online or hopefully soon again when cinemas can re-open." Four films including Zu Weit Weg (Too Far Away); Atlas (The Mover); Grusse aus Fukushima (Greetings from Fukushima) and Amelie Rennt (Mountain Miracle – An Unexpected Friendship) will be shown every Saturday…. Read full this story

