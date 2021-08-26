German Film Week in Vietnam to cheer on people observing stay-at-home order

Goethe Institute in Hanoi introduces a series of German films to help relieve people's stress during social distancing. With the desire to bring moments of relaxation as well as entertainment to the audience and help them learn about German Culture, the Goethe-Institute has selected four films to be screened on this occasion. A scene from the movie 'Too far away' (2019) by director Sarah Intestate The selected films will be broadcast in German with Vietnamese subtitles, are very recent productions, and capture the prevailing themes in Germany. German Film Week 2021 in Vietnam will run from August 28 to September 18. There will be a movie to be broadcast online at 8pm every Saturday on https://goethe-on-demand.de . After the online premiere, each movie will be available for a week so that the audience can watch as many times as they wish. The film entitled 'Too far away' (2019) by director Sarah Intestate, which will be on screen at 8pm on August 28 will open the German Film Week 2021. The film tells the story of the 11-year-old Ben who has to leave his home village with his family for a big city due to the lignite mining in their birthplace. In… Read full this story

