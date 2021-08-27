German Film Week 2021 to be held online

Each week, a movie will be streamed online starting 8pm on Saturday at https://goethe-on-demand.de. The films selected are very recently produced and capture the prevailing themes in Germany, the institute said, adding that they will take the audience to Japan’s Fukushima prefecture after an earthquake in 2011 or to Tyrol in Italy where the protagonist is dealing with her asthma. “Too Far Away” directed by Sarah Winkenstette will be the event opener. The movie tells the story of 11-year-old Ben, who has to move with his family from his home village to the next largest city, because it is relocated due to the lignite mining. In his new school, he meets another new boy, the 12-year-old Tariq, a refugee boy from Syria. Source: VNA

