Fully vaccinated people from outbreak regions only have to self-isolate at home for 7 days: Health ministry

A locked down area in Thanh Xuân District of Hà Nội, with local law enforcement and health authorities present at the gateways to monitor all entry and exits. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have been declared recovered coming from outbreak regions will not have to undergo centralised quarantine, according to the latest guidelines from the health ministry to local authorities. After arrival or returning, they will only need to self-isolate at home and monitor their health status for seven days, must wear a face mask and keep to distance rules, and would be subjected to two tests – on the first day and the seventh day of the isolation period. An outbreak region is defined as those with community clusters or under lockdown measures like the Government's Directive 15 or 16, for example, the cities of Hà Nội and HCM City are considered outbreak regions and coloured red… Read full this story

