Freelance illustrator portrays pandemic memories in paintings

COVID-19 threatens to break supply chains in the south COVID pandemic increases unemployment rate Large fishing ships resume operations at La Gi Port Việt Nam reports 9,180 new cases of COVID-19, 275 deaths on Friday Over 1.1 million doses of AstraZeneca arrive in Việt Nam: VNVC Freelance illustrator Nguyễn Vũ Xuân Lan, creator of the COVID-19 Vaccination Diary, a series of paintings that has recently gone viral. Photos courtesy of the artist By Lương Thu Hương A series of paintings depicting the experience of a young freelance illustrator receiving the coronavirus vaccine has recently gone viral on Vietnamese social media. Only one day after being posted on her Nguyễn Vũ Xuân Lan's Facebook page, the series Nhật Ký Đi Tiêm ( COVID-19 Vaccination Diary ) received over 5,000 likes and nearly 1,000 shares. It has also been shared on the Facebook of UNICEF Việt Nam where it garnered over 79,000 likes after just two days. COVID-19 Vaccination Diary is effectively a short comic book including 18 paintings. Each sketch details the process of a girl, presumably the painter herself, as she goes through the various stages of the inoculation, from registering and being notified via text message of the time and place… Read full this story

