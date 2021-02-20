Free trade deal boosts produce exports to Russia

Seafood and fruit exports increasing According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, in the first five months of 2021, Vietnam exported 21,300 tonnes of seafood worth US$72.2 million to Russia, up 72 percent in volume and 60.4 percent in value from the same period of 2020. Vietnam has become the fourth largest supplier of frozen shrimp to Russia, after Ecuador, Argentina and India, enjoying the benefits of zero customs duties since the free trade deal entered into effect in 2016. Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports to Russia increased sharply in 2020 and 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam exported vegetables and fruits worth US$54.4 million to Russia in 2020, up 58.7 percent from the previous year. In the first four months of 2021, fruit and vegetable exports to Russia reached US$26.2 million, up 32.4 percent year-on-year. Although their market share is still small, Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports to this market have grown 20 percent annually since the VN-EAEU FTA took effect. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Agency of Foreign Trade, Russia has been a traditional importer of Vietnamese agricultural products including coffee, pepper, tea, vegetables, fruits, and… Read full this story

