France, Hungary offer COVID-19 vaccines, rapid test kits to Việt Nam

Medical workers take COVID-19 test for local residents in Thanh Chương Ward, Hà Nội’s Đống Đa District on Wednesday. France, Hungary have offered COVID-19 vaccines, rapid test kits to Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI – France has decided to share 670,000 doses of COVID-19 Astra Zeneca vaccine with Việt Nam via the COVAX Facility, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The French Embassy in Hà Nội said the vaccine doses will be transported and handed over to Việt Nam as soon as possible, scheduled for late August or early September to serve the pandemic fight in the Southeast Asian nation. The sharing has reflected the importance France attaches to the bilateral strategic partnership, and responded to the good deeds of the Vietnamese Government and people towards France in the first days when COVID-19 ravaged the country. Việt Nam is the second Asian nation, after Indonesia, to receive France's vaccine as relief aid at this time, which forms part of the European country's commitments to sharing at least 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with developing countries hard hit by the pandemic through the COVAX Facility by the end of the year. The Hungarian Government has also decided to aid… Read full this story
- Different Covid-19 vaccines must be thoroughly compared to ensure only the most effective are used, Oxford University experts say
- Trials for 2 Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines progress
- Human clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine begins in Nov.
- Millions of COVID-19 Vaccines Promised for Europeans in April Amid Work on European Health Union
- Inovio’s COVID-19 Vaccine Set To Go Through Critical Stage Three Trial As AstraZeneca’s Vaccine Study Put On Hold
- Covid Speed Read: FinMin promises to pay GST dues; Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine for public
- West Bengal govt asks medical establishments to send list of workers to be given COVID-19 vaccine
- Trump, Biden Spar Over COVID-19 Vaccine Development
- Coronavirus vaccine update September 3 | Here are all the updates on COVID-19 vaccine from around the world
- Centre asks states to form committees for smooth COVID-19 vaccination drive
France, Hungary offer COVID-19 vaccines, rapid test kits to Việt Nam have 350 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.