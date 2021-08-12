France, Hungary offer COVID-19 vaccines, rapid test kits to Việt Nam

Medical workers take COVID-19 test for local residents in Thanh Chương Ward, Hà Nội’s Đống Đa District on Wednesday. France, Hungary have offered COVID-19 vaccines, rapid test kits to Việt Nam. VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI – France has decided to share 670,000 doses of COVID-19 Astra Zeneca vaccine with Việt Nam via the COVAX Facility, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. The French Embassy in Hà Nội said the vaccine doses will be transported and handed over to Việt Nam as soon as possible, scheduled for late August or early September to serve the pandemic fight in the Southeast Asian nation. The sharing has reflected the importance France attaches to the bilateral strategic partnership, and responded to the good deeds of the Vietnamese Government and people towards France in the first days when COVID-19 ravaged the country. Việt Nam is the second Asian nation, after Indonesia, to receive France's vaccine as relief aid at this time, which forms part of the European country's commitments to sharing at least 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with developing countries hard hit by the pandemic through the COVAX Facility by the end of the year. The Hungarian Government has also decided to aid… Read full this story

