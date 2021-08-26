Four-Season Grilled Seafood with Passion Fruit & Mắc Khén Sauce

With chef Đặng Tuấn Đạt from Silk Path Hotels & Resorts COVID-19 has long been threatening our existence, with social distancing gradually becoming a part of life. At the moment, staying home is the best way to limit the spread of the virus and maximize community safety. Meanwhile, we can spread joy in our home life through cooking. Chef Tuấn Đạt will inspire your creativity through his own challenge: recreating the famous Four-Season Grilled Seafood with Passion Fruit & Mắc Khén (Northern ethnics’ wild pepper) Sauce. The recipe is simplified from his regular hotel menu, adapted to regular cooking techniques and uses local ingredients. Grilled Seafood with Passion Fruit & Mắc Khén Sauce Main ingredients: Shrimp: 100g Squid: 100g Salmon: 100g Snow fish: 100g Asparagus: 50g Lettuce: 10g Cherry tomato: 10g Lemon: half Coriander seed, mắc khén Passion fruit sauce: Passion fruit: 2-3 Sugar/honey: 1 tbsp Whipping cream: 20ml Mắc khén sauce: Mắc khén : 50g Garlic: 1 bulb Salt: 1 tsp Sesame oil: 2 tbsp Oyster sauce: 2 tbsp Chili powder: 1 tsp Corn starch: 1 tbsp Soy sauce: 20ml Whipping cream: 20ml Method : Mắc khén sauce: Peel and mince the garlic cloves. Put minced garlic, mắc khén , sesame oil, oyster oil, salt, soy sauce and… Read full this story

