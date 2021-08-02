The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control this morning announced four new COVID-19 cases, including one woman who came into contact with a confirmed case nearly two weeks ago but withheld the information from contact tracers. The Garden Hill apartment building, No.99 Tran Binh Street, Nam Tu Liem District, in lockdown after three cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday. — Photo vov.vn The 28-year-old woman, whose name was given as N.T.K.A, residing at the Garden Hill apartment building, No.99 Tran Binh Street, Nam Tu Liem District, reportedly came into contact with Patient No. 1,722 (connected to the outbreak at a military-run factory in Hanoi, confirmed positive on January 30) on January 26 at the gate of the building. On the afternoon of February 6, she called Hanoi CDC for advice as she developed symptoms including fever, coughing and sore throat. She then got tested for COVID-19 and the results returned positive late on Sunday. From January 26 to February 6, she failed to contact health authorities despite widespread public announcements seeking close contacts of the confirmed patient, Chairman of Nam Tu Liem District People’s Committee Nguyen Huy Cuong said, adding that she feared having to spend the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday in… Read full this story

Four new COVID-19 cases in Hanoi, three in Quang Ninh have 272 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at August 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.