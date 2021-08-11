Former U.S. ambassador writes on U.S. reconciliation with Vietnam

Speaking at the ceremony to introduce the book, Vietnamese Ambassador to the U.S. Ha Kim Ngoc appreciated Osius's great contributions to promoting great strides in Vietnam – U.S. relations, especially the success of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's historic visit to the U.S. in 2015. He is also the first U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam to be honored with the Friendship Order by the President of Vietnam. Speaking highly of the book, Ngoc said that this is a very valuable reference for researchers, historians, scholars, students and those who directly deal with Vietnam – U.S. relations. He emphasized the message that the book conveys about the significance and importance of building mutual trust and respect, especially respecting each other’s political institutions, thus promoting reconciliation and mutual understanding between between two nations. The diplomat also shared the author's point of view that jointly supporting and encouraging the Vietnamese community in the U.S., especially the young generation, towards the homeland and promoting the spirit of reconciliation will help strengthen the foundation of long-term Vietnam-U.S. relations. On this occasion, Ambassador Ngoc congratulated Osius on his recent election as the President and CEO of the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council (USABC). Ngoc expressed his hope that… Read full this story

