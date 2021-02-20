Foreign investors still hopeful about Vietnam business outlook

The US provides Vietnam with US$4.5 million to fight Covid-19 Production disruption and suspension Over the past few weeks, a number of suppliers for global giants, such as Nike Inc. and Adidas, have reported operation suspensions in Vietnam in light of restrictions to contain the pandemic. Some garment and textile enterprises, such as Feng Tay Enterprise Co., Ltd., Pou Chen Corp. and Sports Gear Co., Ltd., have also suspended some operations in Vietnam. Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, deputy chair of the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association, said most of the factories that supply Nike and Adidas in Vietnam have experienced supply chain disruptions, hampering production. According to Bloomberg, trade in goods has been a buffer zone for the global economy during the pandemic, especially for heavily export-oriented Asian economies. However, the Delta variant has hit Southeast Asia hard, underscoring the tough choices for policy makers who are balancing vaccinations and travel restrictions while trying to keep their economies developing. Adam Sitkoff, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Hanoi, said many AmCham members are facing difficulties, especially those in Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces, having to adjust their plans to ensure safe production in… Read full this story

