Food supply ensured for HCM City, southern region during stay-at-home period

Customers buy goods at a Co.opmart supermarket in HCM City. Food supply has been ensured for the city and southern region during the lockdown. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — Food supply has been ensured for HCM City and the southern region during the social distancing period, according to a working group supporting the COVID-19 fight in the southern region. The group at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has sent a report to Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành on the supply of food and foodstuff for HCM City and Bình Dương Province during the social distancing period from August 23 to September 6. The amount of rice, pork, chicken meat, eggs, vegetables and fruits are all sufficient for consumer demand. Total rice supply for the southern region is estimated at 7.16 million tonnes, while consumer demand in the south for rice is 3.1 million tonnes for the rest of the year. The total supply of vegetables for the southern region is 3.1 million tonnes, while consumer demand is nearly 1.7 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the Mekong Delta still has nearly 1.5 million tonnes of vegetables of all kinds that need to be consumed domestically or exported. HCM City needs per day around 1,980 tonnes of rice and 4,200 tonnes of vegetables, more than 1,000 tonnes of… Read full this story

