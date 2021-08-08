Food processing sector takes tech route to recovery

Vĩnh Hoàn Joint Stock Company generated turnover of VNĐ1.79 trillion (US$77.73 million) in the first quarter of the year, a 9.3 per cent year-on-year increase.— Photo baodautu.vn Compiled by Thiên Lý Food processing accounts for the highest ratio, 19.1 per cent, of the processing and manufacturing industry. Đầu Tư & Chứng Khoán magazine said the segment grew at 7 per cent annually between 2016 and 2020, despite dipping sharply in 2020 to 4.5 per cent due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the first half of this year, it has seen a revival, with some individual companies doing exceptionally well. Vĩnh Hoàn Joint Stock Company generated turnover of VNĐ1.79 trillion (US$77.73 million) in the first quarter of the year, a 9.3 per cent year-on-year increase. VHC general director Ngô Vi Tâm said the company could achieve high growth thanks to the stability of its export markets and business little impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sao Ta Foods Joint Stock Company reported a 29 per cent year-on-year rise in turnover in the first half of the year to VNĐ2.26 billion ($98.6 million). Nafoods Group targets turnover of VNĐ1.5 trillion and after-tax profit of VNĐ76 billion for the year, increases of 23.3 per cent… Read full this story

