Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it’s over at Barca

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday. AFP/VNA Photo Football BARCELONA — An emotional Lionel Messi confirmed on Sunday he is leaving Barcelona after 17 trophy-laden years, with Paris Saint Germain his likely next port of call for a career swansong. “I have still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now — I love this club,” said a suited Messi, who several times wiped away tears before a squadron of reporters at the club’s Camp Nou ground who gave him a standing ovation. Messi, widely considered the most gifted player in the history of the game, has won 35 trophies at the club which he joined as a 13-year-old – including four Champions Leagues and 10 league titles while his 672 goals are a record for any of the top five European leagues. Despite offering to cut his salary by half to seal a new five-year deal which a club carrying debts of 1.2 billion euros (US$1.5 billion) and player had agreed on, the agreement foundered on strict Spanish League salary restrictions. Barca president Joan Laporta said he could not “mortgage” the… Read full this story
