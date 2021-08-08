Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi cries during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday. AFP/VNA Photo Football BARCELONA — An emotional Lionel Messi confirmed on Sunday he is leaving Barcelona after 17 trophy-laden years, with Paris Saint Germain his likely next port of call for a career swansong. “I have still not come to terms with the reality of leaving this club now — I love this club,” said a suited Messi, who several times wiped away tears before a squadron of reporters at the club’s Camp Nou ground who gave him a standing ovation. Messi, widely considered the most gifted player in the history of the game, has won 35 trophies at the club which he joined as a 13-year-old – including four Champions Leagues and 10 league titles while his 672 goals are a record for any of the top five European leagues. Despite offering to cut his salary by half to seal a new five-year deal which a club carrying debts of 1.2 billion euros (US$1.5 billion) and player had agreed on, the agreement foundered on strict Spanish League salary restrictions. Barca president Joan Laporta said he could not “mortgage” the… Read full this story

Focus switches to PSG as tearful Messi confirms it's over at Barca have 317 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.