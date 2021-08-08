Flights halted between localities under social distancing measures

HCM City drafts plan to reopen traditional markets Hospitals in HCM City start using Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients Fully vaccinated people from outbreak regions only have to self-isolate at home for 7 days: Health ministry Urgent meeting held to evaluate homegrown COVID-19 vaccine Nano Covax HCM City to take online apps that assist shoppers, COVID monitoring to more districts Aircraft at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội. Commercial flights to and from areas under social distancing measures were halted on Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on Sunday halted all commercial flights between provinces and cities that are applying social distancing measures, including the Hà Nội – HCM City route and vice versa. The move aims to tighten control of commercial flights and chartered flights to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the CAAV. Flights that serve public works and disease control are still allowed to operate, including those carrying health workers and officials. The authorities in their points of departure need to inform the authorities in their destinations so they can be tested immediately upon arrival and taken into quarantine if needed. Commercial flights from Hà Nội to Cần Thơ, Phú Quốc and vice versa… Read full this story

